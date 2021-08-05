Point Mallard’s last days of summer

DECATUR, Ala. – Kids across the Tennessee valley may be heading back to school, but it’s still plenty hot outside. And you have just a little more than a month to take advantage of the refreshing, cool slides and attractions at Point Mallard Water Park.

What better way to spend a hot summer day…than making a splash.

“People are coming out. The weather is nice today and as you can see the park is packed.”

And News 19’s Hunter Drinkard wasn’t the only one taking advantage of all the water-filled fun Point Mallard Park has to offer.

“What’s your favorite part about being here?

Kila: Slides.

-What about you?

Carleigh: The blue slide.

-Why do you like the blue slide so much?

Carleigh: Cause I like to go down the slide.

-And what about you?

Chloe: The wave pool.

-Why do you like the wave pool so much?

Chloe: Cause you get to jump over the waves and stuff.”

Some of the parents Hunter Drinkard spoke to say after spending so much time at home over the past year and a half, it’s nice to be able to get out again.

“Come out and let em enjoy the water and the slides and all you know,” said parent Sara Beth Gunter. “Be in the sunshine around other people. It’s refreshing.”

Social distancing is encouraged in the park, but masks are not required.

The park didn’t get to open last summer because of COVID, but this year they’re thrilled to welcome guests from all over north Alabama.

Park Manager Stephanie McLain said, “This is our 50th season, so we are celebrating 50 years of family fun.”

Point Mallard has a little something for everyone, but if you’re a thrill-seeker like Hunter Drinkard…you know the real fun is all in the slides.