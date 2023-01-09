DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Utilities is warning of possible traffic delays Tuesday as crews plan to work on a water line on Central Avenue.

The utility company said that crews will be installing a water service at 2800 Central Avenue SW on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Decatur Utilities said during this time that traffic will be merged into one lane on Central Avenue north of Courtney Drive.

(Courtesy Decatur Utilities)

The utility is asking motorists to use caution in the area and approach the work zone at a reduced speed. It said those driving through the area should also be aware of staff and equipment in the area that may be present during the work