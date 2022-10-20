DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A Decatur non-profit says that they are in desperate need of community donations after being caught off guard by this week’s cold snap.

“Funding is pretty much non-existent right now,” says Hands Across Decatur (HAD) Director Sue Terrell. “If we don’t have it, volunteers go buy it.”

She says they are not funded by the city or county and run solely off volunteer and community help.

Terrell says they are low on everything, from food in the pantry to clothes to keep people warm. And inflation is making it more challenging to operate.

“I spent 365 to 400 dollars getting bread, bologna… it’s not really healthy, but it’s what we could afford… bread bologna, eggs, milk, some prepared potato salad so we have that to feed ’em, hotdogs. It’s not really healthy but it’s better than going hungry,” says Terrell.

While they are not a shelter, they do provide daily meals and a warm place to stay during the daytime hours.

“So, as a warming center for the community, we have people coming in when it’s cold out. People can’t afford their heat bills… for the elderly especially it’s horrible,” says Terrell.

And providing people with enough cold-weather gear is a big task.

“People die of cold before they die of heat, and unfortunately right now this cold weather blast has hit us hard. Because we weren’t ready for this. We weren’t ready at all,” says Terrell.

That’s why donations like the one made by kids at Central Park Baptist Church are so appreciated.

“It doesn’t matter what color skin you got or what your financial status is. Cold is cold so we challenged them to come up with ways to take care of that. And I’m very proud of them. They came through in a big way with a couple of boxes of stuff,” says John Peterson, a member of Central Park Baptist Church.

HAD needs coats, men’s size 28-34 pants, white socks, gloves, hand warmers, men’s closed-toe shoes sized 9 to 13, tents, blankets, sleeping bags, and food.

“When these people put on their new hats, socks, and gloves I just want them to know that somebody loves them,” says John Peterson.

If you felt led to donate items or money to help HAD help others this winter, they take donations in person and through the links on their Facebook page.