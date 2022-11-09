DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Fire and Rescue is hosting its annual “Heating up the Holidays” bike drive over the next month.

Those looking to donate a bicycle can drop one off at any of the Decatur Fire and Rescue stations or at the Decatur Public Safety Training Center located at 4119 Old Highway 31.

If you’re unable to drop off a bike at any of those locations, you can call Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Brown at (256) 341-4856 and schedule a time to have the bike picked up.

Decatur Fire and Rescue requests that you donate before Friday, December 9th.

“Our crews enter homes daily and are dedicated to the residents they serve. Last year our drive was such a success, we wanted to continue our initiative that gives back to Decatur. We just want to show how thankful we are for our community,” says Deputy Fire Marshal Brown.

For more information about the bike drive, you can contact Deputy Fire Marshal Brown at (256) 341-4856.