DECATUR, Al. (WHNT) — Decatur City Council member Hunter Pepper created a space over the weekend for residents to voice their concerns and their vision for the future of the city, where dozens of community members showed up.

Residents have hope that this could be the beginning of a new direction for Decatur and in order to move forward as one, some residents say city leaders need to be better when it comes to community engagement and transparency.

The weekend town hall was designated for those who live in District 4, but residents across the city showed up to express what they felt needed to be addressed.

Community engagement and transparency were two things residents said needed significant improvement.

Decatur city councilman Hunter Pepper says events like this offer citizens a place to talk about issues they have with their city.

“We want to do what we can to help you and its events like this where individuals come out and they feel free to speak publicly,” Pepper told News 19.

Pepper says he’s aware that he’s had his differences with others, but he’s hoping to change that by further connecting with his community by getting a feel for what needs to be addressed.

“These events are in my opinion the most important we can do in our city this is how we come up with plans this is how we act on the community this right here this makes the difference,” Pepper said.

Some people agreed with the councilman.

“We are walking backwards we need to move forward and support Hunter Pepper and his willingness to keep a channel open for a new perspective for a new Decatur for a strong citizenry,” one resident remarked.

Andrea Hoffmeier who lives in the city says the weekend town hall is an example of what it takes to bring Decatur together for the benefit of the entire city.

“This actually was just the first step in what we see as ongoing engagement in our community to really understand what are the most important issues to the most people and how do we come together to come up with solutions,” Hoffmeier said.

Moving forward, Hoffmeier says it’s time to unite and come up with problem-solving initiatives while placing differences aside.

“Decatur has so much going for it if we all get together and say how do we make it better instead of just gripping about what we don’t like lets just start working together on things,” Hoffmeier said.

Some good news to share for city residents, Decatur’s 3rd Fridays will be returning in the month of August!

As for those who were unable to make the weekend town hall, Hunter Pepper says there will be plenty more public meetings to come in the near future.