DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Looking for a new addition? Decatur Animal Services is offering a free chance to add a furry friend to the family this week.

Decatur Animal Services (DAS) says it is hosting a fee-waived adoption event on Friday.

DAS said the event will be held at the Decatur Animal Services building at 300A Beltline Road SW from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 19.

The shelter said adoption fees during the event will be sponsored 100% by Bank Independent.

DAS said that those interested can check out the animals up for adoption on its Facebook page. The shelter said some exceptions may apply while funding is available.