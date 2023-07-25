DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — First responders can never be thanked enough for the hard work and long hours they put in, whether it’s saving a life or putting out a fire.

There is one way to show your appreciation for their bravery at an upcoming event on Saturday, August 12. “Brothers for Life” exists to support injured firefighters, police officers, EMS professionals, and dispatchers.

Options include a 5k race, a 5k ruck, or 1-mile fun run at 2900 C Point Mallard Circle. Early registration ends on July 28, and organizers say everyone who registers will get a shirt.

The race and ruck, which begin at 8 a.m., are $30 each and the fun run, starting at 9 a.m., is $25 per person, but those prices will increase after July 29.

During previous years of the annual event, Lt. Brandon Strickland of Decatur Fire and Rescue said the run is one of their largest fundraisers.

“When emergency responders need help, they have no one to call on but the public,” said Lt. Strickland. “We’re here for them. We try to be there, always, for whatever need arises in the community. We’re just asking for the community’s support in return.”

Packet pickup will be Friday night at Cross Eyed Owl Brewery on Friday, August 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 105 1st Ave NE, Decatur. A second packet pickup will be held on race day from 6 to 7:30 a.m. at TC Almon Recreation Center in Point Mallard.

You can register and find all race info here.