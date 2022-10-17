HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Cummings Research Park (CRP) is planning to throw itself a 60th birthday bash this Saturday.

This Saturday, the research park will host a free family fun day in both the Pointe at Lake 4 in CRP West and the MidCity District. the event will be split between a day portion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a night portion from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The day portion will be held at the Point at Lake 4, across from the ADTRAN South entrance and between Dynetics (890 Explorer Blvd) and Auburn University Research and Innovation Campus. the earlier part of the event will feature family-friendly events such as remote control boat races, balloon animals, sidewalk chalk, and face painting.

The day portion will also feature interactive booths from different organizations such as NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Arts Huntsville, Land Trust of North Alabama, Huntsville Parks & Recreation, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Capping off the day portion will be performances from local musicians Josh Allison, Jerome-O, and Josh Taylor.

The CRP said the night portion of the event will move to the MidCity District and feature a more “big-kid/adult” atmosphere. The park said it will also be partnering with The Camp for its month-long Monster Mash, which features spooky drink specials, Halloween décor, live music, a costume contest, a pumpkin patch, and more.

Both Family Fun Day and Monster Mash are free to the public.