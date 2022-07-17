(WHNT) – Registration is open for NASA’s annual hackathon, the International Space Apps Challenge.

For 2022, the competition returns with the theme “Make Space,” emphasizing the agency’s commitment to inclusivity. The challenge will focus on Earth and space science, technology, and exploration.

Space Apps provides a platform where people all across the world who love being creative and innovative can gather to use their unique perspectives to tackle challenges from NASA experts. These challenges are for all skill levels and objectives, utilizing skills from artificial intelligence and software development to art and storytelling.

Now in its 10th year, Space Apps has built a global community held together by the common interest of solving problems while making an impact. Success stories from Space Apps include new products and business ventures, innovative upgrades to existing products, as well as social and professional connections that will last for a lifetime.

The Indian Space Research Organization and Mexican Space Agency are joining the list of partner space agencies supporting Space Apps, along with these returning agencies:

Australian Space Agency

Brazilian Space Agency

Canadian Space Agency

European Space Agency

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

National Space Activities Commission of Argentina

National Space Science Agency of Bahrain

Paraguayan Space Agency

South African National Space Agency

Reigstration is open for in-person and virtual events now through Oct. 2. To register visit the Space Apps Challenge website.