HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — During Thursday’s City Council meeting, the City of Huntsville tied up some loose ends regarding land leasing outside the Orion Amphitheater.

The city has subleased a section of land between the North Box Office and Top Golf to the Huntsville Venue Group Food & Beverage LLC, to construct additional food and beverage options.

The area is dubbed a “food village” and will include expanded infrastructure for food trucks, as well as a building that will have different food options called “The Barn”.

City Administrator John Hamilton said it’s important to make the area nice and give food trucks a designated place to plug in and power up.

“You want to get them off the generators and get them onto a fixed infrastructure,” Hamilton said.

The food village will be open before, during, and after shows at The Orion, to give people expanded options.

Hamilton said part of the idea is to give people a place to go and enjoy dinner or a beverage before the Orion opens on concert nights. The City also wants the food village to be able to be opened independently for other community events.

“An art show, a farmers market or maybe even some multi-stage small concerts and things that may be outside the building,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the City of Huntsville wants to foster little mini communities around the city.

“You know, we are obviously a large city and somewhat spread out, so you need to have these little centers like that where people can live and enjoy being in the community.”

The city is also planning to preserve and expand the wooded area behind and around the amphitheater. It is building a park that will have nature trails and even a lagoon that people can kayak in.

“We’d encourage folks to come out jog around the lagoon, have a picnic, whatever it may be,” Hamilton said.

Sticking with the space theme, the part is called Apollo Park. The Orion Amphitheater opened in May of 2022. You can find a list of upcoming shows, here.