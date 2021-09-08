Concerts to see in September

September 10 – 11

Happening at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment in Huntsville

The longest-running Cigar Box Guitar Festival in the world will kick-off with a concert on the Lowe Mill dock Friday night. There will be free music all day Saturday with plenty of family-friendly activities, like building your very own Cigar Box Guitar.



Local artists Pat Nickel, John Savage and Microwave Dave are scheduled to appear at the festival along with children’s entertainer and Alabama PBS TV personality, Steve Trash; The Cigar Box Serenaders; Johnny Lowe; 1 Trick Pony and One Hand Dan.

September 10

Dragon’s Forge Cafe at Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment in Huntsville

This is an event “sure to make the dead tap their toes.” As part of the Concerts on the Dock, the folks at Dragon’s Forge Cafe are opening their doors to all the local night creatures for a spooktacular musicale filled with underground EDM and industrial goth tunes. This event is limited to guests over the age of 18, as there could be explicit music and music videos.

September 17

Happening at the Princess Theatre in Decatur.

“The party never ends!” when country music singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen makes a tour stop at the historic Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. In his over 30 year career, Keen has released more than 20 albums and played thousands of shows, which usually include a singalong to his most famous song, “The Road Goes On Forever.” Tickets start at $25.

The 4th of July has always been… explosive you might say https://t.co/HKx3PEhTDg — Robert Earl Keen (@robertearlkeen) July 4, 2021

September 17

Happening at the Shoals Community Theatre in Florence.

Tickets are $20 with a portion of all sales going to local veterans of north Alabama.

Rick Jones and the Wayward Son Band is hosting a benefit concert for local veterans. Special guest musicians will include Dixie Mafia, Outlaw Apostles, and Ray Sisk. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Alabama.

September 17

Happening in Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre in Albertville.

Award-winning country musician Clint Black will be in the Tennessee Valley at the brand new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre. Black has sold over 20 million records and charted 22 #1 singles in his career. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets for Mostly Hits & The Mrs. tour are on-sale now! 🎟 What city are you joining us in? Get your tickets at https://t.co/JHmO7xGtiM. pic.twitter.com/p8uShbNhmE — Clint Black (@Clint_Black) June 11, 2021

September 19

Happening at Sidetracks Music Hall in Huntsville.

Are you ready for a night of hard-core music with a few heavy-hitting bands? This metal show will be a thrashing good time. Headbang at your own risk. Tickets are $9.51 in advance and $15 at the door.

Lock Stock & Barrel LIVE 😎 pic.twitter.com/FIttP6PfNt — Sons Of Texas (@sonsoftexas) July 28, 2021

September 25

Happening at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville

The epic cover band the Black Jacket Symphony will be reproducing Pink Floyd’s album ‘The Wall’ at the VBC. Tickets to the musical and visual experience start at $32.

