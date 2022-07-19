A Community Field Day Event hosted by the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council will be held on Saturday, July 23. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Community Field Day Event hosted by the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) will be held on Saturday, July 23.

The free event is open to the public, with plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Richard Showers Recreation Center, located at 4600 Blue Springs Road.

There will be face painting and splash pads for the kids to enjoy, along with plenty of cotton candy, burgers, hot dogs and soft drinks served throughout the day.

The HPCAC says the event, hosted by NuGeneration is meant to be a way to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community by building better relationships.

For more information on the event, you can visit the HPCAC Facebook page here.

To learn more about how NuGeneration impacts the community, you can visit their website here.