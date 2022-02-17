HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Amid the on-going labor shortage in Alabama, community colleges are finding new ways to prepare students for the work force. The Innovation Center is now accepting students at colleges across the state.

23 rapid training programs will be offered including butchery, hospitality, and facilities maintenance.

The goal of the programs is to help reduce the state’s labor shortage and small business closures.

The trainings are all job-specific; Mark Moore with Drake State said the colleges worked with actual employers to ensure the curriculum will set students up for success.

“Once a student goes through one of the innovation programs they can instantly go find a job with specific employers,” Moore explained. “The things being taught, whether its a certification or a specific skill, are determined between the college system and the employer so they are sure to get exactly what they need.”

Each program includes classroom courses that can be taken virtually, along with in-person lab work that will focus on hands-on training at community colleges. Students who complete the training will get a credential and be ready to work immediately.

Hospitality courses have already begun and commercial driving courses for 18-wheelers and passenger buses are ready to begin shortly.

A full list of programs and applications can be found here.