HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Orion Amphitheater has brought acts of all sizes to the Rocket City. It has become a venue for up-and-coming musicians, established legends, otherworldly scientists and community events for all ages.
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here’s a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September:
August
Aug. 27: Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour with Glove
Aug. 28: The Black Keys: The Dropout Boogie Tour with Band of Horses and Early James
September
Sept. 11: Jazz in the Park with Matthew Whitaker
Sept. 13: STYX and REO Speedwagon: Live and Unzoomed with Loverboy
Sept. 17: Stomp Out Hunger – A Food Drive with Manna House
Sept. 18: Women in Music Huntsville Finale
Sept. 22: Southern Folk Herbalism- Cold and Flu with Phyllis Light of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health
Sept. 23: A Bard in the Yard- A Modern Take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night
Sept. 24: My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun
Sept. 29: Fermentation Demystified with Sandor Katz of Wild Fermentation
Sept. 30: Summer Jam 2022 featuring Boosie, Badazz, Jeezy and more