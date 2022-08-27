Orion Amphitheater opened in May 2022.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Orion Amphitheater has brought acts of all sizes to the Rocket City. It has become a venue for up-and-coming musicians, established legends, otherworldly scientists and community events for all ages.

As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here’s a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September:

August

Aug. 27: Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour with Glove

Aug. 28: The Black Keys: The Dropout Boogie Tour with Band of Horses and Early James

September

Sept. 11: Jazz in the Park with Matthew Whitaker

Sept. 13: STYX and REO Speedwagon: Live and Unzoomed with Loverboy

Sept. 17: Stomp Out Hunger – A Food Drive with Manna House

Sept. 18: Women in Music Huntsville Finale

Sept. 22: Southern Folk Herbalism- Cold and Flu with Phyllis Light of the Appalachian Center for Natural Health

Sept. 23: A Bard in the Yard- A Modern Take on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

Sept. 24: My Morning Jacket with Joy Oladokun

Sept. 29: Fermentation Demystified with Sandor Katz of Wild Fermentation

Sept. 30: Summer Jam 2022 featuring Boosie, Badazz, Jeezy and more