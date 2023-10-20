HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto, best known for the hit television shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” is coming to the Rocket City!

It’s all part of his solo stand-up tour, “Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy.”

“I’m super excited to be at the fancy Von Braun Center,” Gatto explained. “It sounds very sophisticated, so I’m hoping I don’t class the place down too much.”

He talked about the content of his show, which will include stories about his more than 30-year friendship with the other “Impractical Jokers.”

“It’s been such a good time to come out and have everybody laugh along as I tell stories about everything in my life,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of stories that from just our real lives, stories about parenting with my children, my crazy adopted dogs that I have so many of. It’s been a fantastic time.”

The show is Sunday, October 22, at 7:00 p.m. at the Von Braun Center. For more information on Gatto’s Huntsville “Night of Comedy” show, click here.

The comedian also advocates for the “Adopt, Don’t Shop” movement. For more information on his animal rescue initiative, “Gatto Pups and Friends,” click here.

Gatto joined News 19 at 9 a.m. anchors Kayla Smith and Emileigh Forrester Friday morning to talk about the tour and upcoming show. You can watch the full interview above.