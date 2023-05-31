ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will soon be making his way down south to the Tennessee Valley to perform at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater in Albertville.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 29, and get ready to laugh until your stomach hurts, because “Fluffy” is bringing his best and keeping it real with his fans, per usual.

The worldwide superstar comedian was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” 2018 issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

He has also had the unique honor of being one of the few to headline and sell out three renowned venues: Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Iglesias has a career packed with experience, including his own comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, multiple stand-up comedy specials, co-starring roles in films like A Haunted House 2, Magic Mike, Space Jam and the animated film Coco.

Tickets for the Sand Mountain Amphitheater performance will go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. You can purchase those here.

The SMPA is located at 700 SMPA Blvd. in Albertville.

If you’re looking to make a long weekend of it, you can find hotel information here, or for details about camping out in your RV, click here.