HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Earth Day is right around the corner and the City of Huntsville is celebrating a unique way.

Starting April 17 through April 22, all Huntsville-area college students, staff and faculty can board a Huntsville Orbit bus for free.

“We’re thrilled to again offer this weeklong promotion to our local college communities,” said Director of Parking and Public Transit Quisha Bryant. “Public transportation is especially great for college students because it’s inexpensive and Huntsville Transit offers convenient service to our colleges and universities. We hope people will get on the bus and see what we’re all about it.”

City officials hope the initiative will promote sustainability and encourage several ways of transportation specifically within the 18-22 age demographic.

“As our City grows, the need for safe and reliable public transportation will grow,” Dennis Madsen, the City’s Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning said. “To advance our public transportation offerings in the future, the citizens will need to support it. This promotion is a great way to get people in the 18-22 age group interested in the benefits of public transportation.”

Anyone interested in participating must present a valid university ID for a Huntsville-area university. The promotion will run through Earth Day on April 22.

For more information about Huntsville transit including a bus route click here.