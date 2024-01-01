DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A chilly New Year’s Day didn’t stop dozens from taking the plunge for a good cause in Decatur.

The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama (CAPNA) hosted its 39th Annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit its Meals on Wheels & More program. Each year, the event is held on the south side of the Tennessee River on the pier near Ingalls Harbor.

The event is free to participate, with t-shirts and hot chocolate available for purchase.

Event organizers say over 100 people signed up to participate in the plunge.

News 19’s very own Jessica Camuto and Lynsey Smith were back for round two, despite the cold water temperatures.

For some, it was their first time taking part in a polar plunge. First-timer Chad Hughes participated in the event with his daughter.

“I think it would be a great way to kind of motivate yourself to do things you don’t enjoy,” Hughes said. “It’s not going to last long, so that’s kind of the reason I want it too. I know it’s going to be miserable, but it’s like I’m conquering that fear of doing something.”

This year’s plunge was even more significant due to a 40% reduction in the program’s operational budget. The money raised from the t-shirt and hot chocolate sales will go towards supporting the Meals on Wheels & More program.

CAPNA Director of Community Services Cindy Anderson says this reduction is due to a decrease in United Way funds.

“It’s kind of a struggle this year, but we’re grateful for the support and the community always comes through. I can’t say enough about the great community,” Anderson said.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the CAPNA you can contact them directly or visit their website.