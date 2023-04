TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County EMA and Northwest RC&D Council will be giving away free weather radios on Thursday, April 13.

Weather radios will be available at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame at 617 Highway 72 West in Tuscumbia starting at 10:00 a.m.

There will be a drive-through station for people to pick up their radios. Only one radio will be given per household.

The radios will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.