ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A family is searching for answers after a loved one was hit and killed by a vehicle last week.

Erskine Jacobs was walking to his friend’s home when he was struck by an SUV in Athens.

The Athens Police Department (APD) says it’s still looking for the person responsible, but Jacobs’ family says the holiday season will never be the same for them, as they prepare for their first Christmas without him.

The 59-year-old was the oldest of 4 children and was described as the glue of his family. His sister Tara and his brother Calvin, they’re still in shock over a tragedy both never imagined they’d experience.

“We just want justice behind this, I don’t even know how this person sleeps at night,” Erskine’s brother Calvin Jacobs said.

His siblings are pleading with the public to help find the person responsible.

Calvin says his family is mourning and they’re heartbroken over the loss of their older brother. He says Erskine is being remembered as the light of their family that would grace the room with his positive words.

“You wanted somebody to talk to, he’s was always there to put a smile your face, everybody loved him,” Calvin told News 19. “He was just doing his normal thing day by day, just trying to cross the street and somebody was just in to big of a hurry to get nowhere.”

The family says Erskine was a brick mason who enjoyed the outdoors, which is why he loved walking. On December 14, Erskine was hit and killed near the intersection of Highway 72 and Hines Street in Athens.

The APD says the driver fled the scene. Erskine’s sister Tara says losing her older brother is a void that will never be filled.

“We lost our leader, our big brother, our protector,” Tara Jacobs said. “He was just full of love and Christmas is just not going to be the same. They took him like he was trash on the road.”

His family says they have a message for the person responsible for taking his life right before the holidays.

“I’m sure you’re out there still with your family buying gifts, having gatherings, and planning for the new year,” Tara said. “We had to have a funeral for Christmas and we’re going to have tears for the new year.”

The Athens Police Department says the driver fled westbound on Highway 72 and they’re looking for a tan/beige Honda CRV that likely has damage to the front and driver-side rearview mirror area.

Anyone with information on that vehicle is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700.