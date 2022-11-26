LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Christmas cheer, Christmas photo opportunities and plenty of Christmas trees are coming back to the Square in Moulton for anyone to enjoy.

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced that all dates are set for the city’s annual Christmas tree display on the square in front of the Moulton Courthouse.

Tree Selection for Christmas on the Square begins on Nov. 29. The trees set to be decorated and displayed in the square will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From then until Dec. 1, there will be decorating days. Trees and photo stations need to be ready by noon on Thursday, Dec. 1, just hours before the Christmas celebration begins with a countdown and lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

This means the trees, lights, and photo stations will be up and operating just in time for Moulton’s Christmas parade on Dec. 2.

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce also announced a few special events they’ll have on the square through the holiday season. There’ll be a hot chocolate social on Dec. 9, a kids night on Dec. 17, and they’ll celebrate the end of Christmas on the Square Jan. 1.

For more information on Christmas on the Square, you can visit its page here.