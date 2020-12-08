Home on Mitchell Moore Lane pays homage to man who made memorable holiday displays

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 228 Mitchell Moore Road in Hazel Green for the Reed family’s display. This is the 9th year the family has put on a lights show synched with music on 102.5 on your car’s radio.

The Reed Family put out around 35,000 lights and this year, they included a very special display to honor Dr. John Higgenbotham’s carousel from Horseshoe Trail.

Higgenbotham decorated his home on Horseshoe Trail for 25 years before his passing.

The Reed Family lights turn on each night at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. with extended hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

