Drive-through this holiday display on Lentzville Road

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This drive-through display was made by the Wahl Family on Lentzville Road in Athens. Viewers can tune their radio to a specific station and listen to music play along with the lights.

The Wahl’s say they will keep the display up through New Year’s Eve.

