MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville.

The owners say the display has grown every year since 1988. Some new additions include a 10-foot Santa and Mrs. Claus, a snowman with an electronic countdown calendar, a special area for the nativity scene, and strobe lights.

The family says they are also collecting non-perishables for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.