DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Vicksburg Drive in Decatur.

Homeowner, Morris Davis, says the display is a 15-minute-long show playing on a continuous loop with over 3000 led specialty lights all synced to music. You can tune in to 90. 7 fm from your car and enjoy from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

