OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Twelvestone Road in Owens Cross Roads!

The homeowner says the angelic theme and symmetric lighting design are a beacon for visitors to navigate the neighborhood, and includes a community Christmas tree in the yard.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.