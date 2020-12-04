Christmas Lights: Turner Lindsey Road

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located on Turner Lindsey Road in Rogersville. The Gargis family put up several giant trees, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Frosty the Snowman. There are even skating penguins.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.