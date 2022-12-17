HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Todd Mill Road in Huntsville.

The homeowner, Steve Chapman, says the display is made up of about 28,000 lights synchronized to music. The full show lasts 2-1/2 hours and includes moving Christmas trees, singing Rudolph, and a Christmas Tree Choir. Chapman says you can see it if you drop by any night after 5:30 p.m.

Chapman has been decorating the house since 2009.

