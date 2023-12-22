HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Teague Road in Hartselle!

Homeowner, Thomas Steele, there are many lights, a magnolia tree with a multicolor trunk, icicle lights trimming the roof, 10-foot inflatables in the front yard, and of course Santa and reindeer landing on the roof.

