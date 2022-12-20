HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Tacosa Drive in Huntsville.

The owners are making the most of their yard with a lot of lights and a variety of settings. As our crews drove by, the owners were working to put together a Santa fixture.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.