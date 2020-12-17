Christmas Lights: Summit View Circle

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 3001 Summit View Circle in Brownsboro. This is the seventh year the Byrd family has set up a light show that is programmed to music that plays on your radio. They set up over 120,000 lights in a double yard display.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.