Madison County, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Stonycrossing Road in Madison County.

The whole thing is synced to music. The homeowner says this year has two hosts, Bruce and Spruce, to sing and guide you through the music as they raise money for the community

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.