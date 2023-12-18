TUSCUMBIA, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on South Hook Street in Tuscumbia!

The homeowner has decorated with lights and blowups in the yard. You’ll find everything from a snowman and giant Santa to the Grinch and a toy soldier.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.