HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Rivershore Drive in Huntsville!

The beautiful display features the classics – the home, wreaths and trees wrapped in white lights. But in addition to all that beautiful lighting, you’ll see Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation standing beside his camper.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.