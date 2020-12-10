Christmas Lights: Preston Ridge Drive

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 2403 Preston Ridge Drive in Huntsville. You can see a giant snowman, the Grinch and Santa. The family really went the extra mile by showing Christmas movie clips in the upstairs window!

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.