MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Preston Ridge Drive in Madison County!

It’s a traditional red and green walkthrough that’s interactive. Visitors can stroll through the Bob-tanical Garden, named after the homeowner, Bob Zeek.

There are also activities for the kids and plenty of Horseshoe Trail memorabilia. The family even gets neighbors involved, with this year’s display flowing into their yards as well, with permission, of course.

