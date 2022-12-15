HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Natalie Jane Drive in Hazel Green.

The homeowner describes her law as a scene of colorful lights. She says her husband puts up the display every year, and they live on a lonely little street so they enjoy their neighbors stopping by to let their kids have a look.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.