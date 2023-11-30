MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Mill Park Lane in Madison.

Staci Conkling says it’s a classic display of more than 23-thousand lights! There are also custom wood characters painted by hand, inflatables and some great archways

If you’re wanting to drop off a letter to Santa, the house even has a mailbox that goes straight to the North Pole.

