HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

The homeowner says she decorates her home because there are a lot of kids who may not be fortunate enough to have big Christmas experiences. Because of this, she has a lot of inflatables and lights to simply give kids a reason to smile.

