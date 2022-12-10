MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is in Madison.

The homeowners, Kathy and Dave Geresky, said they love decorating through the holidays and use it as a way to keep the holiday spirit alive in honor of Dave’s parents.

