FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Locker Lane in Florence!

It includes hundreds of vintage blow molds, lights, inflatables, and wood cutouts. Scenes include nativities, children’s choir with music, Rudolph, and much more. The homeowner says they have been decorating for many years and the display grows every year.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.