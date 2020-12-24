Christmas Lights: Libby Circle

MADISON, Ala. – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

Our second to last display takes us to 12819 Libby Circle in Madison. Check out the giant Christmas Minion in this family’s yard.

There are also of course the Christmas classics like reindeer, an angel, and of course Santa Claus.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.