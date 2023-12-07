ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Lentzville Road in Athens!

The homeowner says the quarter-mile loop is a drive-around experience that includes thousands of lights, reindeer, light arches, lots of inflatables and other Christmas displays

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.