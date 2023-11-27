Madison, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Knotting Place in Madison.

The homeowners say the show began in 2013 with just a few channels of traditional incandescent Christmas light strings synchronized to music. Over the past few years, they said it has grown to now consist of approximately 12-thousand individual controllable lights.

