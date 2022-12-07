TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia.

The home’s owner says he and his sister grew up in foster care when they were young and didn’t have a lot of Christmas experiences. He says he decorates to put smiles on kids faces.

Many kids even come out to take photos with the inflatables.

