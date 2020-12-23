Christmas Lights: County Road 235

FLORENCE, Ala. – Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on County Road 235 over in Florence. They really went all out.

There are some classic displays in this yard, like a nativity scene, some snowmen and a few Santa Clauses, but they also have a Christmas Ferris wheel and a huge archway along the driveway!

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, you can check them out here.