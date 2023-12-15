MADISON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Colony Cove Drive in Madison County!

Homeowner, Tammy Matthews, describes the display as a winter wonderland. The display features plenty of lights and blow molds in the yard.

