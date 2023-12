HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Chicamauga Trail in Huntsville.

The homeowner, Brannon Winborn, says he’s been decorating for 16 years and has thousands and thousands of lights.

This display not only includes lights, but lawn ornaments and blow-ups as well.