MADISON, Ala, (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Callaway Drive in Madison!

The hill residence creates this display of lights and Christmas cheer for all to enjoy. They have lights synced to Christmas music, inflatables and a Christmas tree.

If you’ve missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past, check them out here.