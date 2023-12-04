HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Biscayne Street in Huntsville!

The display includes multicolor LED lights and inflatables. The Newby family says they’ve been putting up lights for 5 years and their favorite part of decorating is doing it for the kids.

